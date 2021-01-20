UrduPoint.com
National Ambulance Confirms Readiness For Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) National Ambulance confirmed it has raised emergency preparedness and taken the required proactive measures in readiness for fog which have been covering large parts of the country and resulting in poor visibility on many roads.

With fog a major factor in causing accidents on the road, National Ambulance calls on motorists to be extra cautious and stay focused while driving during foggy conditions. The pre-hospital emergency care provider also stressed the importance of checking the weather forecast and the traffic movement on the roads, as well as ensuring the vehicle’s readiness and safety before driving.

National Ambulance CEO, Ahmed Al Hajeri confirmed that the ambulance service activated its proactive emergency fog deployment plan, which involves the redistribution of ambulance points and dynamic standbys to increase its presence on the main and vital roads, as well as the close coordination with strategic partners to ensure public safety and an efficient integrated response to potential accidents.

Al Hajeri urged road users to support collaborative efforts to ensure safety on the roads by both acting responsibly and being extra cautious when driving in such conditions.

