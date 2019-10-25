UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Ambulance, DCAS Cooperate After Mass Casualty Bus Rollover Incident On Emirates Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

National Ambulance, DCAS cooperate after mass casualty bus rollover incident on Emirates Road

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) On Wednesday evening, crews from the National Ambulance along with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, DCAS, responded to a mass casualty bus roll-over incident on Emirates Road towards Sharjah which resulted in 20 injuries, one of which was critical, four moderate and 15 minor.

Upon receiving the call, National Ambulance Communications Centre immediately dispatched six ambulances, one Incident Command vehicle and two First Responders to the scene. At the same time, support for more units was requested from Dubai Ambulance although the incident area fell within National Ambulance’s jurisdiction. Dubai Ambulance responded with 6 vehicles, including one mass casualty bus and an intensive care ambulance.

According to a press release issued by the National Ambulance on Friday, all crews worked together in treating the patients on scene and transporting them to hospitals for further treatment. National Ambulance transported the critical case to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, the four moderate cases and two minor cases to Kuwaiti Hospital in Sharjah, while 13 minor cases were transported by Dubai Ambulance’s mass casualty bus to Kuwait hospital in Dubai.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, said, "The collaboration between National Ambulance and Dubai Ambulance on a joint emergency medical response to a major incident on this large scale made a difference in the efficiency and quality of the response. By working together, our teams showed the highest standards in serving patients in their hour of need. Our partnership highlights the ideals of the UAE in serving all our communities with excellence and quality care.

Both services showed how they are ready to serve the people, working together for the greater good and I thank all those involved for their work and dedication."

For his part, Khalifa Bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said, "The mass causality bus rollover incident and the resulting injuries required cooperation and coordination with our partner, National Ambulance, to provide them with the support needed and appropriate services in a timely manner. Activating the mechanism of responding to incidents taking place in areas that fall under the jurisdiction of each parties. The agreement focuses on efficient communication when requesting support when it comes to joint incidents taking place between Dubai and the Northern Emirates and the transfer of critical cases to the nearest hospitals. This time we activated 6 ambulance units, including the intensive care ambulance, the responder and MCI bus."

The Major Incident Medical Management and Support Plan and interagency support in motor vehicle accidents that result in mass casualties was activated in line with the partnership agreement signed between the two sides earlier this year to respond to the major incidents resulting in multiple injuries.

Under the agreement, the parties work together to respond and support each other on incidents between the areas of jurisdiction of both parties and the transfer of emergency and critical cases to the nearest hospitals regardless of geographical areas with the objective of enhancing the safety and security of the community and saving the largest number of lives.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Dubai Sharjah Vehicles Road Vehicle Same All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif disease is curable: Dr Tahir Shamsi

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif life is in danger: MS Services Hospit ..

10 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa ..

12 minutes ago

China innovation Index rises faster in 2018

12 minutes ago

Lebanon protesters reject concessions, block key r ..

12 minutes ago

One dead, two missing in landslides weeks after ty ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.