National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Sciences sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The National Ambulance (NA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fatima College for Health Sciences (FCHS), a branch of the Institute of Applied Technology (IAT).

The MoU aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides, to achieve their visions and strategic objectives and continue supplying the medical sector with qualified Emirati cadres, by offering them training opportunities and qualifying them to work on the frontlines of emergency medicine.

The MoU was signed via video conferencing by Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of the National Ambulance, and Dr. Reyadh Almehaideb, Member of the board of Trustees of the Institute, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Al Hajeri highlighted the importance of the partnership between the NA and the FCHS, which will enable the NA to teach Emirati cadres the necessary skills to work in vital frontline sectors, to defend the safety of the community, protect it from health risks, reinforce its ability to address national crises and disasters, support the country’s sustainable development, and implement the vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower the youth.

Dr. Almehaideb said that the MoU is in line with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) to support national institutions and train citizen cadres.

Established in 2006, the FCHS aims to meet the United Arab Emirates growing need for skilled healthcare professionals. The college has a mandate to help the health sector in Abu Dhabi and UAE in general to satisfy its needs by graduating well educated and trained nurses