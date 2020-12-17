UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Ambulance, Fatima College Of Health Sciences Sign MoU

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Sciences sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The National Ambulance (NA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fatima College for Health Sciences (FCHS), a branch of the Institute of Applied Technology (IAT).

The MoU aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides, to achieve their visions and strategic objectives and continue supplying the medical sector with qualified Emirati cadres, by offering them training opportunities and qualifying them to work on the frontlines of emergency medicine.

The MoU was signed via video conferencing by Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of the National Ambulance, and Dr. Reyadh Almehaideb, Member of the board of Trustees of the Institute, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Al Hajeri highlighted the importance of the partnership between the NA and the FCHS, which will enable the NA to teach Emirati cadres the necessary skills to work in vital frontline sectors, to defend the safety of the community, protect it from health risks, reinforce its ability to address national crises and disasters, support the country’s sustainable development, and implement the vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower the youth.

Dr. Almehaideb said that the MoU is in line with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) to support national institutions and train citizen cadres.

Established in 2006, the FCHS aims to meet the United Arab Emirates growing need for skilled healthcare professionals. The college has a mandate to help the health sector in Abu Dhabi and UAE in general to satisfy its needs by graduating well educated and trained nurses

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

5 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

6 minutes ago

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

50 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.