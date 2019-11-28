National Ambulance in readiness for Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - National Ambulance, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management, the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) and the Abu Dhabi Events Security Committee, announces its readiness to provide lifesaving emergency medical support during the Formula 1 weekend for the sixth consecutive year. A team of 75 of the emergency medical service’s qualified and trained staff, along with 16 specialised motor vehicles and a helicopter, will be deployed to ensure the safety of the drivers, support staff and their guests.

Across the weekend of the Etihad Formula 1 Grand Prix event held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, National Ambulance will be deploying a skilled and professional clinical team who will work alongside specialised rescue extrication trained staff from EMSO to provide emergency intervention in the case of a crash, to ensure drivers’ safety.

Ahmed Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO said: "This weekend Abu Dhabi hosts the globe’s premier motor racing event of the year. As we welcome the world’s best drivers and teams to the UAE, National Ambulance is proud to support them in their endeavours by providing emergency medical support of the international high standards demanded by such an event for the sixth consecutive year. Our team of highly qualified and trained professionals will ensure their safety, highlighting the very best of the UAE to the world."

Operating through the circuit’s medical centre, National Ambulance will have a fleet of 10 ambulances, 4 fast responders and 2 incident command units, and one helicopter on stand-by, along with a team of specialised trauma surgeons, anesthesiologists, Critical Care Paramedics, EMTs and pharmacists to ensure the proper care of the drivers and support staff.

The onsite operations team will be supported by the Abu Dhabi-based National Ambulance’s dedicated Ambulance Communications Centre, logistics team and support staff.

Besides providing emergency medical cover for the 2019 Formula Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, National Ambulance operates an all-year-round emergency medical services at the Yas Marina Circuit site. The service supports the variety of activities that take place at the circuit (including entertainment, motorsport and regular community health and fitness initiatives) which attracts more than 500,000 visitors a year.

National Ambulance is the ambulance service provider in the Northern Emirates. Through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA998 smart application, National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care to the general public across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah. National Ambulance also provides onsite emergency medical coverage and support across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This includes short and long term contracts to cover high profile events, patient transfer and continuous onsite emergency medical support.