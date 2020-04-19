National Ambulance launches campaign urging responsible use of 998 emergency number

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) National Ambulance launched on Sunday an awareness campaign about the importance of the responsible and effective use of the ‘998 emergency ambulance number.’ The campaign entitled ‘Do not waste their time...it can cost lives’ highlights the dangers of engaging National Ambulance’s lines with unnecessary calls, especially during the current period, which requires concerted efforts in facing the corona virus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The initiative urges residents and citizens to take an active responsible role and help National Ambulance save more lives by calling an ambulance only during an emergency, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and ‘NA 998’ mobile application.

The campaign kicks off with a video featuring Emirati, Gulf and Arab drama stars, which was sponsored and produced by Emirati company Film Gate.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said, "A few seconds may determine the lives of patients in emergency situations; sometimes it’s the difference between life and death.

"As every moment counts in emergency situations, and in minimising complications and risks that may threaten lives, it’s very important to act responsibly during the current period," he said.

Al Hajeri added, "My call to you is only think once if it’s an emergency before calling us, but think twice about calling for an emergency ambulance if it is not a life-threatening situation. So be wise, don’t jeopardise this critical frontline emergency health service."

In the past two months (March and April), the daily average of calls received by National Ambulance Communications Centre has doubled.

Analysis of the calls established that a large percentage are related to non-emergency incidents or COVID-19-related queries, which callers can either deal with themselves or use other numbers available to them to reach the right authorised sources.

Al Hajeri appreciated the volunteering efforts of Film Gate, and the distinguished artists who participated in the work, considering their contributions as a role model in giving back to the UAE, and an expression of appreciation and support to the UAE leadership and the excellence they demonstrated in managing the current crisis.

Film Gate and its Emirati owner Mansoor Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, produced the awareness drama video in which a team of Emirati, Gulf and Arab artists volunteered by joining forces to support National Ambulance’s message about the importance of saving lives by acting responsibly and knowing when to use the emergency ambulance number 998.

Al Dhaheri, General Manager of Film Gate, said, "Our collaboration with National Ambulance comes within our commitment to social responsibility towards the UAE community and a translation of the affiliation of our company to the values ​​on which the UAE was founded, which is giving, solidarity and humanitarian work.

"We hope that the message behind this work that a group of artists from the Arab world volunteered to make it happen and who care about the health and safety of our society, will be delivered to the audience, whom we always saw acting with the highest levels of responsibility."

This campaign, which addresses the public directly through a variety of media channels, including social media, will continue for the next two months.

The National Ambulance’s Primary task is to handle public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospital care to citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.