National Ambulance launches new website at EXPO 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) In a digital ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Fazaa Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, National Ambulance launched its new website www.nationalambulance.ae.

At the ceremony was the emergency medical provider’s Chairman of the Board, Eng. Hussain Ahmad Al Harthi, board Members Mohammad Al Nuaimi and Dr Andrew Walker, the General Supervisor of the Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Colonel Dr. Ali bin Dhaen Al Ghafli, and CEO Ahmed Al Hajeri.

This step is the latest achievement in National Ambulance’s strategy of modernisation and development. The new website is supported with rich content and a wide array of interactive features and functionalities. It enhances National Ambulance’s digital presence, providing a vital, easy-to-use communication channel that aims to deliver the best experience for users, meet their needs and raise their level of satisfaction.

On this occasion, Eng. Hussain Al Harthi said that the UAE occupies top rankings in regional and global indicators and ratings related to smart service provision and digital transformation. Looking forward to the next fifty years of excellence and distinguished achievements for the UAE has provided a strong incentive for all government and private sectors to enhance the quality of services and aim to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and happiness.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said, "National Ambulance constantly strives to deliver the best service possible to the community and works within one of the most vital sectors in the country. This requires strengthening further our digital presence, so we developed our new website which gives users access to new services online and offer an integrated communication and information platform for our customers and the community."

The new bilingual site has a modern layout and responsive design with enhanced multimedia content, improved navigation and smooth browsing, social media integration, electronic submission of forms that improve the user experience. In addition to providing comprehensive information about National Ambulance and its services, the new website includes new sections which allow users to request services electronically (including event emergency medical coverage, non-emergency patient transport service (PTS), Clinical education and Training and supplier registration) while enabling the submission of comments, suggestions and complaints.

The new website also includes a Careers Portal, allowing potential recruits to see and apply for vacancies online and will have content that raises awareness of vital first aid and other important health issues for the community.