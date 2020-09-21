National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, recruit Emirati emergency medical technicians

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) National Ambulance and the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, will collaborate to train and recruit a new generation of UAE National Emergency Medical Technicians, after the two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, during a virtual open day hosted by National Ambulance for HCT students currently enrolled in its Health Sciences programme.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HCT President and CEO, and Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO, remotely signed the MoU, in the attendance of officials from both parties and HCT students who attended the virtual open day.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate to annually provide sponsorship, training and employment opportunities for up to 20 students enrolled in the Emergency Medical Services, EMS, programme.

The collaboration comes as a result of both parties’ sustainable commitment to the support and empowerment of young Emiratis to boost Emiratisation efforts in the field of pre-hospital emergency medical services, while raising healthcare standards in line with national strategies. In addition, both parties will develop programme content and collaborate to undertake academic and applied research in topics relevant to emergency services.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance’s Chief Executive Officer said: "COVID-19 has confirmed that the health and safety of our community is paramount. Only by working together can we defeat the pandemic and build the health resources that ensure our safety, now and in the future. After three years of establishing the Emirati Emergency Medical Technician, EMT, programme, National Ambulance is now looking at the comprehensive development of the programme by formulating a new approach in the implementation of its scope. By working together with reputable academic institutions, such as HCT, which have an existing EMS programme and extensive experience in EMS teaching, we can move forward in our plans for Emiratisation for EMS workers, which will support the development of this vital sector by providing it with qualified national EMS workers that serve both present and future needs.

"

Al Hajeri also noted that there will be further partnerships with other academic institutions in support of the Emiratisation of the UAE medical sector in the country.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HTC President and CEO, stressed the importance of the partnership with National Ambulance as "a collaborative effort aimed at achieving a common goal of supporting the preparation of national human capital specialised in emergency medical services offered as part of the HCT’s Health Sciences programmes aimed at providing the UAE’s vital health sector with competent and highly skilled local talent."

Dr. Al Shamsi added, "HCT has implemented strategies to attract more local students to our Health Sciences programmes to meet the future requirements of the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how the health sector represented the first line of defense in facing this pandemic and reflects the increasing importance of this vital sector in safeguarding the security and safety of society."

HCT’s EMS programme is offered in its Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah campuses with a current enrolment of 278 students and a total of 143 male and female graduates, to date.

Under the two-year MoU, the collaboration will focus on enhancing the EMS programme and its training facilities, with the formation of a joint working team to oversee the programme’s ongoing success. These endeavours will also include providing opportunities for HCT students and faculty to participate in academic and applied research initiatives by National Ambulance, as well as organising events and conferences.