National Ambulance provides emergency medical services at Abu Dhabi Airports

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Airports has signed an agreement with National Ambulance (NA) to provide and manage emergency medical services across all their airports.

The services commenced earlier this month at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

As part of the agreement, 70 highly trained medical and support staff are currently present on-site to support the airports and their customers in case of any medical emergencies.

National Ambulance has invested two months of dedicated training and preparation of staff, vehicles, emergency resources and procedures to ensure that it delivers the highest level of pre-hospital care in providing its service across Abu Dhabi Airports.

The emergency medical teams will consist of Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with the support of its Ambulance Communications Centre, as well as six ambulances and one fast response vehicle. For the first time, National Ambulance will be utilising i-Larc green response scooters on each site for quick access across the sites.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Our collaboration with National Ambulance comes as part of our efforts to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our customers, staff, and stakeholders, which is our main priority. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we always look to enhance our health and safety measures through implementing strict health measures, deploying advanced technologies, and collaborating with the relevant entities. This is key for ensuring the delivery of exceptional services and maintaining our airports’ excellence."

In turn, Ahmed Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, said that following months of diligent preparation, National Ambulance is at full readiness to provide the necessary emergency medical service to all of Abu Dhabi’s airports. The airports are vital to the health of Abu Dhabi’s economy and a gateway to Abu Dhabi’s capital.