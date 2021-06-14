UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Ambulance Provides Emergency Medical Services At Abu Dhabi Airports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:15 PM

National Ambulance provides emergency medical services at Abu Dhabi Airports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Airports has signed an agreement with National Ambulance (NA) to provide and manage emergency medical services across all their airports.

The services commenced earlier this month at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

As part of the agreement, 70 highly trained medical and support staff are currently present on-site to support the airports and their customers in case of any medical emergencies.

National Ambulance has invested two months of dedicated training and preparation of staff, vehicles, emergency resources and procedures to ensure that it delivers the highest level of pre-hospital care in providing its service across Abu Dhabi Airports.

The emergency medical teams will consist of Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with the support of its Ambulance Communications Centre, as well as six ambulances and one fast response vehicle. For the first time, National Ambulance will be utilising i-Larc green response scooters on each site for quick access across the sites.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Our collaboration with National Ambulance comes as part of our efforts to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our customers, staff, and stakeholders, which is our main priority. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we always look to enhance our health and safety measures through implementing strict health measures, deploying advanced technologies, and collaborating with the relevant entities. This is key for ensuring the delivery of exceptional services and maintaining our airports’ excellence."

In turn, Ahmed Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, said that following months of diligent preparation, National Ambulance is at full readiness to provide the necessary emergency medical service to all of Abu Dhabi’s airports. The airports are vital to the health of Abu Dhabi’s economy and a gateway to Abu Dhabi’s capital.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Vehicles Vehicle SITE National University All Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Humayun Mirza, the only son of Pakistan’s first ..

8 minutes ago

UAE–EU Working Group on Human Rights stresses im ..

20 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says No One at NATO Wants 'New Cold W ..

35 minutes ago

'Strategic depth' obsolete as Pakistan committed t ..

35 minutes ago

Biarritz risk sanctions after post-match pitch inv ..

35 minutes ago

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO S ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.