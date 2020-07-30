National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness for Eid al-Adha holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) National Ambulance confirmed that it has raised its emergency preparedness and taken the required proactive measures in readiness for the Eid al-Adha holiday in the Northern Emirates.

This includes the activation of an integrated pre-emptive emergency plan to increase around the clock readiness and alertness of the ambulance crews working at full capacity to deal with potential emergencies and the expected rise of incoming calls.

Preparations will also involve the strategic distribution and deployment of resources on vital roads and tourist areas and public places that witness frequent gatherings, such as malls, beaches and parks. National Ambulance will also coordinate closely with strategic partners across the emergency sector, including the Ministry of Interior (mainly Police and Civil Defense), the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Prevention and their hospitals, to ensure public safety.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance confirmed that National Ambulance has taken all the necessary precautions to deal with potential incidents and deliver emergency service requirements on the frontline while continuing to undertake precautionary measures in containing COVID-19.

"National Ambulance urges the public through its awareness campaign ‘Stay Cautious #YourAreResponsible’ to responsibly celebrate Eid, working together to protect the health and safety of the community, while also continuing to supporting the collaborative efforts of the UAE as we move forward in overcoming and recovering from this pandemic," Al Hajeri added.

The campaign calls on the community to continue taking preventive measures and abide by the following safety guidelines for a safe Eid: Adhere to the recommended health and safety guidelines from the concerned authorities Perform the Eid prayer at home Replace Eidyia (handing out money or gifts) with online alternatives Greet relatives and friends by using phone or modern technology instead of visiting them Continue following health protection measures, such as washing and sanitising hands, wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing Refrain from shaking hands, cheek and nose greeting, kissing and hugging others Avoid crowded places and gatherings at public places, private houses or farms Refrain from visiting people who are at higher risk from a serious illness Coordinate animal sacrifices through the smart Apps outlined by the local authorities where animals can be purchased remotely, slaughtered, delivered to you or distributed on your behalf Al Hajeri also urged the public to drive safely and warned parents of the potential life-threatening dangers that children may face during Eid celebrations. He reminded the public to call the National Ambulance on 998 or use the NA998 App.