National Ambulance releases video to promote 'Stay Home' campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) In line with the UAE’s government’s national campaign, National Ambulance released a video encouraging everyone to ‘Stay Home’ to protect themselves and loved ones and to support the efforts and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

"Staying at home also allows the emergency services to do their job whilst also protecting people from contracting the virus," the pre-hospital emergency care provider said.

National Ambulance CEO Ahmed Al Hajeri, said, "Our front line services remain on duty so that you and your families can remain safe in these difficult times. Staying at home helps us help you, so please help yourselves by acting responsibly and abiding by the advice and instructions given by the concerned authorities to ensure everyone’s safety and limit the disease from spreading any further."