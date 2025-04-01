Open Menu

National Ambulance Responds To Over 22k Emergency Medical Cases In Q1 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The UAE National Guard Command has reported that National Ambulance responded to 22,903 emergency cases across the country during the first quarter of 2025 (January-March 2025).

Statistics reveal that 9,372 cases received on-site medical attention, while 13,531 cases were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

These efforts indicate the National Ambulance’s commitment to delivering rapid and effective emergency response services.

Operating 24/7, National Ambulance continues to serve the UAE community through the 998 emergency hotline, ensuring swift intervention and reinforcing the efficiency of ambulance services across the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

6 minutes ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

1 hour ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

3 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

4 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

4 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

4 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

5 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

5 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East