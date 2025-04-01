National Ambulance Responds To Over 22k Emergency Medical Cases In Q1 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The UAE National Guard Command has reported that National Ambulance responded to 22,903 emergency cases across the country during the first quarter of 2025 (January-March 2025).
Statistics reveal that 9,372 cases received on-site medical attention, while 13,531 cases were transported to hospitals for further treatment.
These efforts indicate the National Ambulance’s commitment to delivering rapid and effective emergency response services.
Operating 24/7, National Ambulance continues to serve the UAE community through the 998 emergency hotline, ensuring swift intervention and reinforcing the efficiency of ambulance services across the UAE.
