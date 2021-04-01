UrduPoint.com
National Ambulance, University Of Sharjah Celebrate Graduation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) National Ambulance and the University of Sharjah (UoS), on Tuesday, celebrated the graduation of 33 Emirati students from batch 3 of the Emirati Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Programme.

The celebration, held virtually, was attended by Dr. Eng. Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of National Ambulance board of Directors, Mohammad Al Nuimi, Board Member, Ahmed Al Hajeri, National Ambulance Chief Executive Officer, Professor Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at University of Sharjah (UOS), and a number of officials from National Ambulance and UOS, and the graduates.

The programme was established four years ago by National Ambulance, in partnership with the University of Sharjah, to provide UAE Nationals with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in the vital medical emergency care and prepare them to serve on the frontline in support of the community. This year, the programme, in line with UAE Government’s Emiritisation plans, had the largest intake since it started, bringing the number of Emirati EMTs at National Ambulance to around 60 who are all serving on the frontline of emergency medical services.

On the occasion, Al Harthi expressed his pride in the graduates noting that this event is an important milestone which reflects the giving nature and ability of Emirati youth in overcoming obstacles and turning challenges into opportunities in a country that does not know the impossible and under a wise leadership that puts the UAE citizen as a Primary focus and harnesses all capabilities for the progress and growth of human capital, and provide all means to support its people in fulfilling their potential and ambitions.

Al Harthi also confirmed that the EMT Graduates have become an asset to the nation, asking them to step up to the level of the responsibility and commitment, be faithful to their country and expressed his confidence in their ability to perform their duties and serve the communities in the first line of defense.

Al Hajeri said, "This group of young men and women have risen to the challenge of facing exceptional circumstances caused by Covid-19 to achieve their ambitions and goals in joining their colleagues in the service to work together on the frontline to maintain the health and safety of society. Our graduates represent the giving of Emirati youth, who are committed to serving their country and its leadership."

Al Hajeri extended his sincere gratitude to all the parties involved and their efforts in supporting the success of the Emirati Emergency Medical Technician Programme.

