National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees record 43 UAE nationals start at University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Successful candidates for National Ambulance’s ground breaking Emirati Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) programme yesterday commenced their year-long training to become EMT’s serving communities across the Northern Emirates.

The 43 students starting this year’s course attended an inauguration ceremony at the University of Sharjah (UOS), the programme partners, to mark its start. Those successfully completing the programme will receive a professional qualification in pre-hospital care and guaranteed offer of a job as an EMT Intermediate at National Ambulance.

This year’s programme sees the third consecutive growth in student numbers since it was initiated in 2017.

Following the success of the first two years, which has resulted in 38 UAE Nationals having completed the course and begun work as EMTs with National Ambulance, a record 43 Emiratis were accepted as candidates and will now begin their studies at the University of Sharjah's College of Medicine before later undertaking practical experience under the National Ambulance Operations Team.

Commenting on the significance of the programme, Eng. Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of National Ambulance, said, "The start of the third year of National Ambulance’s EMT programme comes at a significant time in the history of the UAE. The recent announcement of the ‘Move Ahead’ agenda by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, calls on us all to provide the Emirati youth of today with worthwhile career opportunities that fulfill their ambitions and develop the nation in line with the Leadership’s priorities.

The National Ambulance EMT programme is designed to meet these objectives and we are proud of both the growth of the programme and the inspirational young Emiratis who have joined us in serving their communities."

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said: "The success of our Emirati EMT programme has proved to be beyond all our hopes and expectations. In just three years it has grown more than three-fold and we intend to continue to expand the programme to meet the demand of both National Ambulance and the Emirati youth to serve the community in the Northern Emirates and deliver the national agenda of a world-leading emergency health sector."

Al Hajeri added, "I want to praise the dedication and commitment of those students who have completed the programme and joined us at National Ambulance. They have proven to be highly professional and have made a real difference in helping people. This is a value which reflects our Emirati culture and one we should treasure, especially in this the Year of Tolerance. Those Emirati EMTs who have joined us provide us with the purpose to expand the programme further.

Next year we will be seeking more UAE Nationals to register for this important programme and I urge all Emirati youth answer the call and register for our Emirati EMT programme."

Aisha Al Maazmi, an Emirati female who has joined the programme, said, "I have always wanted to dedicate my life to something meaningful. I love helping others and National Ambulance has provided me with the chance to do just that."

Professor Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at University of Sharjah, said: "The partnership between the University of Sharjah and National Ambulance has proved highly successful. Together we provide Emirati youth with the knowledge and skills required to undertake difficult but highly rewarding work in the vital health sector, a key objective in the Leadership’s vision for our nation. The University of Sharjah is proud to contribute to this programme and we remain fully committed to this important programme as it continues to expand into the future."

The Emirati EMT programme is in line with UAE government’s Emiritisation plans by training and preparing local people to serve on the frontline in support of the community, providing UAE Nationals with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in the vital medical emergency care. It will take place over the academic year 2019-2020 at the Clinical and Surgical Training Centre at the University of Sharjah's College of Medicine.

Candidates are accepted in the programme according to a set of criteria where candidates must be a UAE National, be at least 18 years of age and not over 35, have completed UAE National Service (for male applicants), have a high school diploma or equivalent, have good command of English, pass the selection interview, and have or are in process of applying for a UAE Driving License.

The full-time programme offers UAE Nationals the opportunity to gain the theoretical knowledge and practical experience necessary to take up a full-time position as an EMT with National Ambulance. The programme consists of three modules: a ‘Foundation’ module handled by the University of Sharjah; a ‘Core’ module based on international academic curriculum run by National Ambulance Clinical education Department and an ‘Operations’ module based on practical training and in field rotations managed and led by National Ambulance Operation team.

National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA 998 mobile application.

Its Primary task is to handle public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospital care to citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.