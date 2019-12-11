National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of Artificial Intelligence sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The National and Reserve Service Authority and the Office of Artificial Intelligence, OAI, of the UAE Government, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to empower recruits with Artificial Intelligence, AI skills.

The MoU aims to enhance AI skills of the authority’s personnel and introduce them to the latest global and technological developments, as well as to highlight the importance of adopting modern technologies and innovations in various areas.

The MoU was signed by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

The agreement aims to enhance the mutual cooperation between both sides and encourage the exchange of knowledge, to launch a series of specialist programmes that will develop the AI skills of national service personnel and their knowledge of robotics, as well as to provide opportunities for personal and practical development.

Ahmed bin Tahnoon highlighted the desire of both sides to achieve the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the country’s strategic directives to create future generations of national service recruits who specialise in technology and wish to study AI.

Al-Olama stressed to the scholars that the MoU aims to serve the community by providing the distinguished elite national service employees with future tools, encouraging them to innovate and enter the world of entrepreneurship. It will give them the opportunity to develop specialised skills and find innovative solutions that can contribute to the development of the emerging sectors in the country.

Under the MoU, the National Artificial Intelligence Programme will organise a set of specialised programmes and training courses in the field of AI, programming, and robotics. This is in addition to holding various workshops and theoretical and practical lectures, with the participation of experts and specialists from the UAE and abroad.

Members of the national service will also be qualified, and develop their practical and personal skills, thus preparing them for the future labour market and enabling them to contribute to the governmental and private sectors.

This is within the framework of an integrated system that supports the aspirations of the Emirati youth and provides them with opportunities to showcase their talents and skills in a way that aids the efforts of the UAE to achieve global leadership in future sectors.