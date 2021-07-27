National Archives, Colombian counterpart sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) The UAE’s National Archives (NA) and the Colombian National Archives signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing their cooperation, encouraging the exchange of culture and knowledge, and implementing training programmes related to archiving.

The signing took place under the framework of intensifying their coordination in archiving and preserving cultural heritage in both countries.

The MoU was signed remotely by Dr. Abdulla Al Raisi, Director-General of the NA, and Enrique Serrano, Director-General of the Colombian National Archives, in the presence of Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Jaime Amin, Colombian Ambassador to the UAE, Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Executive Director of the NA, and several officials from both sides.

Al Owais highlighted the National Archives’s role in preserving the UAE’s memory and urged both organisations to strengthen their ties.

Amin hoped that the MoU will enhance the cooperation between the two countries in archiving.

Dr. Al Raisi stressed that the MoU will help pave the way for further collaborations in other areas, including in e-archiving and the restoration of historic documents using artificial intelligence while urging officials from the Colombian National Archives to visit the UAE to explore the NA’s role and review the work of its restoration centre, which has an advanced lab for restoring historic documents.

Serrano expressed his optimism at the signing of the MoU, which will help reinforce the cooperation between the two organisations.

The MoU stipulates that both sides will strengthen their cooperation in programmes of mutual benefit, as well as in digitising documents, organising training programmes in archiving and promoting cultural exchange.