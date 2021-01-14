National Archives continue to showcase UAE history at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The National Archives continues its participation at the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2020/2021, showcasing in its 'Memory of the Nation Pavilion' historical documents, photographs and national documentaries on the UAE.

The pavilion includes a section displaying historical documents, such as letters, treaties, and sketches of a number of forts including the Kalba Fort and a Portuguese fortresses in Khor Fakkan.

The oldest of these historical documents dates back to the seventeenth century, which covers the period from 1620-1922. Another section, which covers the historical period from 1918-1970, highlights the work of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the Al Ain region and his role in the establishment of the Union. It also includes a large collection of coins, medals and badges.

The start of the prosperity phase is covered in the period from 1971-1980. This section introduces numerous photographs documenting Sheikh Zayed’s hard work to advance the UAE and to develop its international relationships.

The section covering the period 1990-2020 presents pictures of the leaders who followed in Sheikh Zayed's footsteps and pursued the path of prosperity - launching the 50-year Development Strategy to mark the UAE Centennial 2071.

Furthermore, a dedicated section on the UAE's space sector leads visitors, through the use of advanced technologies, on a virtual trip to Mars, highlighting the UAE's Mars mission 'Hope Probe' and its significance on the local, Arab, and international levels.

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is taking place at Al Watbha, around 30 minutes’ drive away from Abu Dhabi city. The Festival began on 20th November 2020 and will continue until 20th February 2021.

Named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Festival celebrates the country's cultural heritage and showcases the rich diversity of its traditions.

The Festival under the slogan "UAE: The Crossroad of Civilisations," features 3,500 international cultural events, and hosts 17,000 participants and exhibitors from 30 countries around the world.

Strict precautionary measures are in place at the festival venue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.