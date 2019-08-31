National Archives holds preliminary meetings of ICA Congress - Abu Dhabi 2020

The National Archives will hold intensive meetings in preparation for the ICA Congress 2020, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from 16th to 20th November, next year, under the theme "Empowering Knowledge Communities"

The meeting will be attended by senior officials of the International Council on Archives, ICA. The participants will discuss strategic topics that will enrich the ICA Congress 2020. The Congress will be held for the first time in the middle East. It aims to share knowledge and discuss innovative topics.

The agenda of the preliminary meetings from 31st August to 1st September 2019 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Hotel, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi includes a series of discussions on the formation of the necessary working committees to ensure effective coordination at the Congress. It also lays down the agenda to help participants reach innovative ideas and interesting topics that attract the attention of the archivists and enrich the Congress.

Through the Congress, the National Archives aspires to promote the UAE’s mission and the culture of tolerance the UAE people believe in and consider a way of their life, and the UAE's role in preserving the nation’s memory and its contribution to the preservation of human heritage.

The National Archives is organising the Congress in the presence of more than 3,000 archivists to strengthen the bonds of dialogue among participants from nearly 200 countries around the world. It will also, discuss the basics of protecting the documentary heritage and the current archival practices and their challenges and the critical role played by the people working in the fields of archiving and information systems in the knowledge communities of the 21st century.

The ICA Congress pays great attention to the documented information as it forms the core of sustainable knowledge. Therefore, it will consider fortifying its access and protecting it from the impact of climate, theft, illicit trafficking, etc. The theme "Empowering Knowledge Communities" has been chosen to promote interdisciplinary thinking and explore new and emerging technologies and strategies within the scope of the International Council on Archives.

As the National Archives has always been an active member of the International Council on Archives, it contributes to the preservation of records and archival collections as they form an essential pillar of a knowledge society. The quadrennial congress meetings will be held for the first time in an Arab country and will coincide with World Expo 2020 in Dubai.