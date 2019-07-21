National Archives hosts University of Pennsylvania students

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The National Archives has hosted a delegation of students from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, who came to learn about the UAE’s development, as reflected by the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The delegation’s visit, organised by New York University, included a tour of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Hall, where the students viewed transcripts, maps and historic photos and learnt about the UAE’s past and present.

They also attended a lecture about the UAE’s history and civilisation, and the role of Sheikh Zayed in ingraining the values of tolerance among the Emirati community.