National Archives launches Bachelor programme in Records Management and Archival Science

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The National Archives has launched a Bachelor programme in Records Management and Archival Science in cooperation with the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The first semester was attended by 28 students, who are expected to finish their studies after three years. The programme aims to graduate a batch of specialists with academic competencies and qualified in the field of documentation and archiving.

This programme confirms the need for more than 4,000 specialised archivists to preserve and manage the UAE documentary heritage in the best way and the latest practices.

The UAE students receive the scholarship grant of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The National Archives considers this grant an evidence of the great support of the wise leadership to the young generations.

The programme is open to students with a high school diploma, and command of English and Arabic languages as per the tests recognised in the UAE.

The programme, which is taught in English, is built on a solid foundation of archiving and documentation courses in a three-year study plan consisting of the following courses: Fundamental archival courses, fundamental academic courses, applied works, options of Arabic or English communication skills in the field of documents and archives management, information technology, languages, etc.

Accordingly, students who pass the three-year programme are awarded degrees from the Sorbonne in Paris.

This academic programme is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Archives and the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.