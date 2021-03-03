National Archives launches new channel for visually challenged people to access its publications

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The National Archives now provides a modern device that enables people with visual challenges to read pages from the Nation’s memory in Braille.

This device (QUOTATION FOR BRAILLENOTE TOUCHE PLUS) enables a significant segment of society to access and read publications that have been uploaded to the National Archives website. Under a framework of corporate social responsibility, this opens important pages of UAE history and cultural heritage to those with visual challenges, thus strengthening their sense of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to its wise leadership.

In addition to reissuing some of its publications in Braille, the National Archives has made available a modern technical device that directly converts texts written in a specific format into embossed Braille. This device, which is similar in design to a tablet computer, uploads files written in microsoft Word format, simultaneously transforming them into Braille.

The National Archives provides a suitable place in the "Customer Happiness Hall" at its headquarters in order for users to read uploaded content in Braille format.

Moreover, the National Archives will work to achieve maximum benefit from the device by featuring it in training courses and reading workshops in exhibitions and other places that are organized for people with visual impairments and challenges.

A few months ago, in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the National Archives republished its book, Zayed: From Challenges to Union, in Braille in order to facilitate access to the record of achievements of the nation’s founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The National Archives has printed three educational booklets in Braille as well: "Zayed from Challenges to Union", "Khalifa: A Journey into the Future" and "Qasr Al Hosn 1795-1966". These have been gifted to the Emirates Association for the Visually-Impaired. In addition, the National Archives organises lectures with a national content and participates in major events of interest to persons with visual impairment.