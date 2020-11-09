UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Archives Launches Three New UAE History Publications

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

National Archives launches three new UAE history publications

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The National Archives has announced the launch of three publications dealing with the UAE history during the 2020 Sharjah International Book Fair, which is running until 14th November.

The first of these publications is a diary of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

The diary highlights the contributions of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, known as Mother of the Emirates, as well as her contributions in the social, economic, media, political and sports sectors, and her support for the achievements of Emirati women in various fields.

The second publication is the Braille edition of Zayed: From Challenges to Union. Recently issued by the National Archives in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination. This book offers people with visual challenges important reading to foster sound national upbringing and a sense of patriotism.

Publication in Braille falls under the societal and humanitarian responsibility that the National Archives exercises towards all segments of society, enhancing a sense of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to its wise leadership.

The book showcases the efforts made by the founding Leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for the renaissance of the Emirates and the establishment of its auspicious union.

The third publication is Glossary of Place and Location Names in the UAE Geography and History. This glossary constitutes a historical geographical dictionary encompassing a myriad of places and geographical locations in the country.

The Glossary includes the names of cities, villages and tribes; geographic features such as mountains, islands and coastal lagoons; and man-made features such mosques, archaeological sites, wells, dams and ports.

The material of the book is drawn from a range of sources: field visits to different regions in the Emirates; books and magazines dealing with the country’s external and internal affairs; newspapers, periodicals and reports; overviews of governmental, historical and geographical sites; other geographical dictionaries of places in the country; and interviews with senior citizens.

The National Archives also provides the public with access to the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive, an important online resource for original documents about the Arabian Gulf. It makes available thousands of documents, hundreds of photographs, and multimedia audio and video recordings on the history and culture of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Arabian Gulf Digital Archive is a resource available free to researchers, academics, educators and the general public.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Sharjah Reading November Women 2020 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Zambian Envoy Calls Plan to Build Nuclear Research ..

2 minutes ago

Three dead in shooting at Russian military base: a ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Mausoleum Of ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan records nine more deaths and 1650 new cas ..

22 minutes ago

25 Million Tree Saplings Will Be Planted In Turkme ..

24 minutes ago

Zambia Grateful for Russia's COVID-19 Aid, Needs M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.