National Archives publishes ‘Zayed: From Challenges to Union’ in braille

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) The National Archives, NA, in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, published the booked, entitled, "Zayed: From Challenges to Union," in braille, as part of its significant support for people of determination with visual disabilities.

The book highlights a key era of the UAE’s history and the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as his achievements. It presents an interesting and insightful analysis of the different stages of Sheikh Zayed’s political career set against several landmark events in the contemporary annals of the Emirates.

Publishing the book in braille is part of the NA’s social and humanitarian responsibility towards all segments of society, to reinforce their patriotism and loyalty to the country’s leadership.

The publication also highlights Sheikh Zayed’s establishment of the Union.

On the occasion of the launch, the NA highlighted its keenness to support people with visual disabilities, noting that this is not the first time it published a work targeting this segment of community.

The NA added that the book is a key reference of the history of the UAE and the life of the Founding Father, affirming that given the importance of the book, it's cooperated with the ZHO in publishing it in braille.