National Archives supplements school curricula with historical documentaries that promote patriotism, loyalty

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) As part of the continuous cooperation and strategic partnership between the National Archives (NA) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), the National Archives has supplemented the curricula for social studies and national education in state schools with short historical documentaries that support the curriculum, explain its details, and enrich students’ visual and mental memory of the nation’s principles.

The initiative seeks to expand the loyalties of students and their sense of belonging, establishes their national identities, and creates a historical memory for them.

The National Archives has made available ten documentary films from the "Memory of the Nation" to the MoE, and were included in the Al-diwan platform. The MoE also integrated the films into school books and provided access to the historical documentaries through a scan code for each movie, allowing students to watch using mobile devices.

The MOE classified the films produced by the National Archives according to the topics of students’ lessons. The MoE also consolidated its national curricula with these films. There are many topics that enrich school curricula, including documentation of the different aspects of the biography of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and other founding fathers of the UAE.

It also included films that dealt with the history of the UAE and the civilisations it witnessed.

These films were well received by students because they support the knowledge they receive in books.

Regarding this cooperation, Abdullah Majed Al-Ali, Executive Director of the National Archives, said, "The cooperation between the NA and the MoE takes strategic dimensions that allow the National Archives to play its role in developing students’ knowledge in order to reshape the students’ personalities, which the nation needs at present and in the future."

"The National Archives is a strong supporter of the educational projects and system in the country, driven by its documentary mission and social role," added Al-Ali.

He noted that the many important projects and initiatives linking the National Archives and the MoE qualified it for receiving the Khalifa Educational Award in the category of institutions that support education.

The initiatives of the Zayed 100 Stories, Our Inspirational Stories and Writers of the Fiftieth are an ongoing resource for students’ creativity. The initiative of Writers of the Fiftieth, in which the National Archives has completed the evaluation of the participating works, foresaw the bright future for generations of students. It was designed to contribute to prepare a generation of creative people, to take care of and nurture them, develop their knowledge in authorship and writing, and enhance knowledge values that lead to cultural excellence.