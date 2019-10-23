UrduPoint.com
National Archives Takes Part In ICA Conference In Australia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:45 PM

ADELAIDE, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) A delegation from the UAE National Archives has participated in the International Council on Archives, ICA, Conference, in Adelaide, Australia.

The delegation, led by National Archives Director-General Dr.

Abdulla Mohammad Al Raisi, set out to promote the organisation's preparations for the ICA Congress 2020, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 16th to 20th November 2020, under the theme, 'Empowering Knowledge Societies'.

Dr. Al Raisi called on conference participants to attend the upcoming ICA Congress, noting that it the event aims to engage in a multi-disciplinary approach, encouraging information exchange on the latest developments in the archival, records and data landscape of the 21st century.

