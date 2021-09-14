UrduPoint.com

National Archives To Organise 2nd Edition Of 'International Translation Conference'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

National Archives to organise 2nd edition of &#039;International Translation Conference&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The National Archives has announced that the second edition of the International Translation Conference will be held from 10th May to 12th May, 2022.

After the great success of the First International Conference on Translation, the National Archives of UAE announced the plans to organise the second edition of the conference, under the rubric: "Translation and Preservation of the Memory of the Nation: The Image of the UAE in Cultures, Literatures, and World Intellectual Heritage". The aim is to build bridges of communication with other cultures and civilisations worldwide for global human achievements and understanding to pass through, enhance the dialogue among civilisations, and shorten the distance between the cultures and knowledge of peoples.

The National Archives is looking forward to the second edition of this conference under its responsibility for documenting the history and heritage of the UAE. The decision to organise the follow-on conference came from many messages and letters that praised the first edition and from many expressions of hope that this conference would be an annual event. To remain a platform for those interested in translation, for students specialising in it, and for researchers and those interested in the history and heritage of the UAE and its image in the eyes of others, the conference will underscore the interest of the wise leadership in having the translation serve as a strong link between the UAE and the peoples of the world.

Researchers wishing to participate should provide the conference organising committee with summaries of their research, in either Arabic or English, of no more than 300 words, not later than 20th October, 2021.

It should include the name of the participant and relevant communication data (workplace, phone number, address), and be sent to the e-mail address: NATC@na.ae Communication with the candidates to participate in the Second International Conference on Translation will be via e-mail. By 20th November, 2021, participants should provide the National Archives with their completed presentations, ranging between 2,500 and 9,500 words. The Zoom Electronic Platform will by default broadcast the conference sessions.

Several critical topics identified, include The image of the UAE in the eyes of European travellers; Problems in translation from Italian, German and Spanish; European historical and political narratives about the UAE; Dilemmas of translation from English, French and Portuguese; Contemporary Emirati civilisational achievements in European and Asian writings; Current translation challenges and the role of translation in enhancing the image of the UAE and its cultural heritage globally in the twenty-first century.

Closely related to these areas of prime focus is The representation of UAE society in Western cultures and literature; The complexities of literary translation; The role of the UAE government institutions in developing the translation process in the Arab world; Translation and creativity in the post-globalisation era; New theories in translation; Exploring the depths of linguistic and cognitive dimensions in communicative, cultural and technological translation; The challenges of Arabic machine translation in light of grammatical and cultural differences between different languages, and The role of Arab universities in developing translation-teaching programmes and preparing the translator for the labour market.

Related Topics

Century World German UAE May October November Market Event From Government Asia Arab Labour

Recent Stories

SPC Free Zone attracts more than 1,000 businesses

SPC Free Zone attracts more than 1,000 businesses

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five ye ..

Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five years

16 minutes ago
 SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical C ..

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical Committee for Retirement

33 minutes ago
 125 Emirati, Arab and International artists displa ..

125 Emirati, Arab and International artists display their creations in ADIHEX

33 minutes ago
 Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE g ..

Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE grid is historic milestone for ..

34 minutes ago
 Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million ..

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.