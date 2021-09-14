National Archives To Organise 2nd Edition Of 'International Translation Conference'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The National Archives has announced that the second edition of the International Translation Conference will be held from 10th May to 12th May, 2022.

After the great success of the First International Conference on Translation, the National Archives of UAE announced the plans to organise the second edition of the conference, under the rubric: "Translation and Preservation of the Memory of the Nation: The Image of the UAE in Cultures, Literatures, and World Intellectual Heritage". The aim is to build bridges of communication with other cultures and civilisations worldwide for global human achievements and understanding to pass through, enhance the dialogue among civilisations, and shorten the distance between the cultures and knowledge of peoples.

The National Archives is looking forward to the second edition of this conference under its responsibility for documenting the history and heritage of the UAE. The decision to organise the follow-on conference came from many messages and letters that praised the first edition and from many expressions of hope that this conference would be an annual event. To remain a platform for those interested in translation, for students specialising in it, and for researchers and those interested in the history and heritage of the UAE and its image in the eyes of others, the conference will underscore the interest of the wise leadership in having the translation serve as a strong link between the UAE and the peoples of the world.

Researchers wishing to participate should provide the conference organising committee with summaries of their research, in either Arabic or English, of no more than 300 words, not later than 20th October, 2021.

It should include the name of the participant and relevant communication data (workplace, phone number, address), and be sent to the e-mail address: NATC@na.ae Communication with the candidates to participate in the Second International Conference on Translation will be via e-mail. By 20th November, 2021, participants should provide the National Archives with their completed presentations, ranging between 2,500 and 9,500 words. The Zoom Electronic Platform will by default broadcast the conference sessions.

Several critical topics identified, include The image of the UAE in the eyes of European travellers; Problems in translation from Italian, German and Spanish; European historical and political narratives about the UAE; Dilemmas of translation from English, French and Portuguese; Contemporary Emirati civilisational achievements in European and Asian writings; Current translation challenges and the role of translation in enhancing the image of the UAE and its cultural heritage globally in the twenty-first century.

Closely related to these areas of prime focus is The representation of UAE society in Western cultures and literature; The complexities of literary translation; The role of the UAE government institutions in developing the translation process in the Arab world; Translation and creativity in the post-globalisation era; New theories in translation; Exploring the depths of linguistic and cognitive dimensions in communicative, cultural and technological translation; The challenges of Arabic machine translation in light of grammatical and cultural differences between different languages, and The role of Arab universities in developing translation-teaching programmes and preparing the translator for the labour market.