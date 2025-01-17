Open Menu

National Bank Of Belgium Posts €3.7 Billion Loss For 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 2024

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The National Bank of Belgium has announced a loss of €3.7 billion for last year, with no profits recorded, marking the largest loss for the Belgian banking institution in recent years.

The loss in the bank's assets is attributed to the rise in interest rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank has assured that this will not affect its stability and continuity. In a statement, it said, “At least in the medium term, we can continue to carry out our tasks normally, even with a negative capital position.”

Related Topics

Bank Belgium National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

4 minutes ago
 National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss ..

National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 2024

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as ..

Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required

12 minutes ago
 UAE to host closed meeting of WGP Cloud Computing ..

UAE to host closed meeting of WGP Cloud Computing Working Group

19 minutes ago
 First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early afte ..

First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West In ..

1 hour ago
 China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

3 hours ago
Dubai to host ‘Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ on Febr ..

Dubai to host ‘Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ on February 10

3 hours ago

Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seve ..

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m ca ..

4 hours ago
 Experts predict major transformation in coffee ind ..

Experts predict major transformation in coffee industry in 2025

4 hours ago
 China's GDP grows 5% in 2024

China's GDP grows 5% in 2024

5 hours ago
 TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional se ..

TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional security

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East