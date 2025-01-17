National Bank Of Belgium Posts €3.7 Billion Loss For 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The National Bank of Belgium has announced a loss of €3.7 billion for last year, with no profits recorded, marking the largest loss for the Belgian banking institution in recent years.
The loss in the bank's assets is attributed to the rise in interest rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank has assured that this will not affect its stability and continuity. In a statement, it said, “At least in the medium term, we can continue to carry out our tasks normally, even with a negative capital position.”
