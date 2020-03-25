National Bank of Fujairah appoints new Deputy Chairperson

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) National Bank of Fujairah, NBF, on Wednesday announced that it appointed Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, as the new Deputy Chairperson of its board.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg will be taking over the role of her father, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, and will be working closely with the bank’s Board of Directors in providing effective governance over the bank’s affairs and overseeing the organisational strategy, principal policies, risk appetites, senior appointments and the supervision and remuneration of the senior executives.

Commenting on the new appointment, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of NBF, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Raja Al Gurg to her new role and are proud to have someone with her calibre join our board of directors. Her impeccable success in leading multiple entities across the UAE coupled with her business minded approach and deep understanding of UAE’s economy makes her an excellent successor for this role.

He added, "At NBF, we have always championed the pivotal role Emirati women are playing in driving business community forward and will continue to recognise their contribution as indispensable to our own growth journey.

Dr. Al Gurg is the President of Dubai Business Women Council and Board member of the Dubai Chamber Of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Women’s Association. She is also Vice Chairperson, Board of Trustees, for the Mohammad bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, a member of the Board of Governors of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation.

She is also on the Board of Trustees for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives - one of the largest developments and community foundations in the middle East.

She was the first Emirati woman on the board of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited and is also on the advisory board of Coutts Bank, the wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group. She is ranked first in the 2020 listing of Forbes Middle East's ‘100 Power Businesswomen in the Middle East’ and was listed 84th among ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ by Forbes for 2019.

Dr. Al Gurg has featured in the top ranking of multiple Forbes listings in the past decade besides receiving accolades from several global organisations.