UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Fujairah Approves Dividend Of 13.5%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend of 13.5%

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The National Bank of Fujairah, NBF, approved the distribution of profits of 13.5 percent of paid-up capital in the form of cash dividends of 10 percent (AED 185 million) and bonus shares of 3.5 percent (AED64.8 million) of paid-up capital.

During its Annual General Assembly Meeting today, shareholders also approved the Chairman’s and Directors’ Reports, and the Internal Shari’a Supervisory Committee report for NBF Islamic, the Islamic banking window of NBF. In addition, the bank’s Corporate Governance Report and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2019, were discussed and approved. The shareholders confirmed the appointment and remuneration of the bank’s new external auditors, Ernst and Young, and Internal Shari’a Committee members for NBF Islamic for 2020. The Board of Directors’ remuneration proposal of 0.9 percent of the net profit, after deducting all depreciation and reserves, for its members was also approved.

Also, the shareholders considered and approved the suspension of deduction for the statuary reserve, which amounted to 50 percent of the bank’s share capital.

Through a special resolution, the shareholders considered and approved the amending of the bank’s Articles of Association to allow for the electronic voting and invitations mechanism.

Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, NBF Chairman, said, "The Board is pleased with the resilient performance, robust liquidity, solid capital adequacy and healthy returns achieved in 2019 in the face of a difficult operating environment.

Amidst the outbreak of COVID 19, NBF is taking appropriate measures to protect its business and stakeholders whilst it plays its part in supporting the wider economy during this time. In 2019,operating income experienced a growth of 8.5 percent at AED1.7 billion."

"I place on record the board’s appreciation and acknowledge the significant contributions of Easa Saleh Al Gurg, KCVO, CBE, Deputy Chairman, for more than three decades in developing NBF into a leading financial institution in the UAE. Finally, I would like to thank our customers, shareholders and investors for their staunch support and our dedicated staff for their tremendous efforts in building the group," he added.

Al Gurg said, "Our 2019 results underscore the group’s ability to deliver real value to our customers and to support them as a consistent, reliable and transparent partner. Our balance sheet remains solid with healthy capital and liquidity ratios and we are confident that our prudent business model shall continue to deliver a solid performance through the careful management of the opportunities and challenges that will present themselves in 2020."

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Business UAE Bank Young UAE Dirham December 2019 2020 All Share National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Million

Recent Stories

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to l ..

33 minutes ago

China's Lead Expert on Coronavirus Warns Against R ..

16 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COV ..

48 minutes ago

Finland Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

16 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi reviews arrangements for Corona viru ..

16 minutes ago

56 arrested in crackdown against profiteers, encro ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.