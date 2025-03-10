National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing deal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has successfully closed a single Currency term and letter of credit syndicated transaction totalling US$100 million to support Pure Cement LLC in the construction of a clinker production unit with a capacity of 6,500 tonnes per day (TPD), and an 8.5 MW Waste Heat Recovery-based captive power plant.

With a total project cost of $135.97 million, the financing will support the procurement of plant, equipment, and fixed assets, ensuring the successful execution of the project.

NBF acted as the Arranger, Facility and Security Agent, leading the transaction in collaboration with Emirates NBD Bank (P.

J.S.C.) and The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C.), which each contributed $25 million.

“This transaction is a testament to NBF’s ability to structure and deliver complex syndicated deals that drive business growth and industrial progress,” said Adnan Anwar, CEO at NBF. “As the lead banker, we go beyond financing—we serve as a strategic partner, delivering tailored financial solutions that drive long-term success and strengthen our reputation as a trusted financial partner across the region.”

NBF hosted a formal signing ceremony at its headquarters, bringing together representatives from Emirates NBD, RAKBANK, and key industry stakeholders.