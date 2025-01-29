Open Menu

National Bank Of Fujairah Reports AED850.1 Million In Net Profit For 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM

National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) today reported a net profit after tax of AED850.1 million for 2024, a significant increase compared to the previous year.

This came as the bank announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, where it reported record profitability driven by robust business growth, effective cost management, and improved asset quality.

The bank's operating profit reached an all-time high of AED 1.62 billion, reflecting improved revenue generation across key business segments. Net profit before tax surged 28.9% year-on-year to AED 934.8 million, demonstrating the bank's resilience in a dynamic operating environment, according to a bank press statement.

“NBF recorded its best ever operating income of AED2.4 billion, up 6.7% over 2023 reflecting enhanced focus on key business segment growth, proactive asset and liability management and the bank’s long-standing customer centric approach that off-set the impact from the reducing interest rates.”

Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities grew 4.8% to AED 1.79 billion compared to AED 1.70 billion in 2023.

Operating expenses increased by 15.9%, reflecting NBF’s investments in its businesses, systems, infrastructure and people. These investments include a set of digitalization initiatives to further enhance our focus on exceptional customer service, innovation and competitiveness in line with the changing market demands. Further, NBF’s cost-to-income ratio stood at 33.3% compared to 30.6% in 2023, remaining in the mid-industry range and reflecting investments made in line with the bank’s future growth strategy.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad AlSharqi, Chairman said: “We are delighted to achieve a consecutive record year of performance that underscores the bank’s resilience and effectiveness of the business and operational strategies in place contributing towards sustainable improvement.

This solid set of results are particularly a source of pride as we improved our previous year’s record operating and net profit performance successfully navigating uncertainties surrounding the global economy and the region featured by heightened geopolitical conditions and conflicts as well as economic headwinds caused by interest rate changes, supply chain and tariff changes and evolving regulations. Throughout 2024, we were also honoured with a number of prestigious industry awards and endorsements, further underscoring NBF’s well embedded culture of exceptional financial service and client partnership.

“Driven by its diversification efforts, strong trade relations, thriving tourism sector and continued economic expansion, the UAE’s economy is forecast to achieve 6.7 per cent growth in 2025, a substantial increase from 3.8 per cent in 2024. Benefitting from this market momentum, NBF is committed to building on its strong platform for future growth while preserving the Group’s capital strength. Thanks to the board’s support in the ongoing investment in the NBF brand, we continue to make progress in uplifting the franchise for long-term sustainability and true value creation.”

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Deputy Chairperson said: “We are pleased with these robust set of results delivered by NBF in 2024. This is an outstanding achievement that clearly illustrates the underlying strength of the Group’s core activities, solid revenue growth, good performance across key business segments and the quality of the work undertaken to maintain the upward trajectory. Supported by a well-diversified balance sheet, robust capital adequacy, sound improvement in overall asset quality and enhanced integration of advanced technology into NBF’s services, the Group was able to achieve these results; whilst working towards the highest standards of risk management practices."

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Bank Progress UAE Dirham December Market From Industry Best National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million ..

National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 2024

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance fina ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance financial sustainability in 2025

18 minutes ago
 Facilitation centers established in Gujrat

Facilitation centers established in Gujrat

1 hour ago
 CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil s ..

CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff

1 hour ago
 GKMC establishes online examination center

GKMC establishes online examination center

1 hour ago
 Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in ..

Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Hassanabdal

1 hour ago
Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University inspects B ..

Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University inspects Boys' hostels

1 hour ago
 NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in ide ..

NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches PMIS in Priso ..

1 hour ago
 Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

1 hour ago
 Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Jou ..

Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East