UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Fujairah Reports Net Profit Of AED552.2 Million In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:15 PM

National Bank of Fujairah reports net profit of AED552.2 million in 2019

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The National Bank of Fujairah, NBF, today reported its full year financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019, announcing a net profit of AED552.2 million.

The bank also announced in a press statement a total comprehensive income of AED611.5 million, up 4.5 percent compared to AED585.

4 million in 2018, as a result of improved investment performance in fair value through other comprehensive income, FVOCI, which reached AED59.3 million in 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, NBF Chairman, said, "Taking into account the 2019 performance and the current market conditions, I, on behalf of the board of Directors, am pleased to recommend a distribution of profits of 13.5 percent in the form of cash dividends of 10 percent and bonus shares of 3.5 percent of paid-up capital."

Related Topics

Bank December 2018 2019 Market National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

14 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

15 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.