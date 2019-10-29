UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Fujairah To Set Up SME Banking Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

National Bank of Fujairah to set up SME Banking Platform

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) National Bank of Fujairah, NBF, is building a dedicated banking platform for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in the UAE, providing access to comprehensive financial and business services and solutions. The platform will be an exclusive digital space co-created with SMEs to understand and address their needs better.

Positioned as a community platform ‘For SMEs by SMEs’, the SME banking platform will leverage NBF’s latest business solutions and skilled expertise, and will evolve into a unique space for SMEs to access banking requirements, find and interact with peers, and create ideas that can address specific business challenges.

Devid Jegerson, Head of Customer Experience and Platform Development, said, "National Bank of Fujairah was one of the first banks to set up a dedicated team supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the UAE, so we have the knowledge and expertise to help SMEs realise their full potential through digital, tailor-made solutions.

Given that SMEs in the UAE are growing rapidly, the platform will serve as a digital space for SMEs’ to interact with peers, share know-how and gain access to beneficial resources on government policies."

He added, "Our goal is to build a unique SME community and banking platform, and the only way to do this is to really understand SME needs and create this platform together. Few experiments have been done in different regions and segments of the industry. This is the first time that the SME community will be engaged in a call to action to co-create the next generation digital SME platform, while working together with a financial institution. Our long-term vision is for the platform to evolve over time and to set a new benchmark in the way SME’s in the UAE interact and do business."

Related Topics

Business UAE Government Industry Share National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu ..

21 minutes ago

NCM participates in WMO Joint Management Group Mee ..

36 minutes ago

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

55 minutes ago

Students have greater role to project Kashmir caus ..

1 hour ago

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.