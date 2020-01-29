National Bank of Fujairah underscores focus on Emiratisation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The National Bank of Fujairah, NBF, has reiterated its support for the development of local talent through its participation in Tawdheef, concluding today, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The bank’s year-on-year participation in the fair reaffirms its enduring commitment to cultivating Emirati talent capable of playing a pivotal role in the banking industry’s ongoing growth.

Commenting on the sidelines of the event, Watfa Abdulkarim, Manager – Emiratisation at NBF, said, "We are very excited to be engaging with UAE nationals at the leading Emiratisation exhibition fair. At NBF, our workforce is our strongest asset and as such we have dedicated our efforts to nurture our employees to create a stimulating working environment that supports their growth-journeys.

"Emiratisation has always been at the center of our award-winning HR strategy and we are committed to cultivating the right type of talent to help drive their banking careers forward. Moving forward, we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to attract the most enterprising individuals and support them in growing their careers with us."

The bank boasts an impressive track record with Emiratisation testament to its robust programme that has been recognised across many award platforms. The bank pays particular attention to recruiting, training, developing and retaining UAE National employees through its career advancement and national development programmes.