Open Menu

National Banks’ Financing For Business, Industrial Sectors Totalled AED28.4 Billion Over 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

National banks’ financing for business, industrial sectors totalled AED28.4 billion over 5 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) According to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE, the country’s national banks increased their credit facilities for the business and industrial sectors by around AED28.4 billion in the first five months of this year.

The statistics also showed that the two sectors witnessed a 4 percent rise in credit balance from national banks over five months, rising from around AED717.1 billion in December 2022 to AED745.5 billion in May 2023.

National banks increased their credit balance for the said sectors by AED8.2 billion in May 2023, a monthly increase of 1.11 percent, which was a year-on-year growth of 3.3 percent or AED23.9 billion, up from AED721.6 billion in May 2022.

National banks provide the most credit to the sectors, totalling AED825.6 billion as of May, or 90.3% of the combined credit balance of the two sectors.

Foreign banks have a much smaller share at 9.7 percent or AED80.1 billion.

The credit balance for the sectors from banks in Abu Dhabi was around AED370.1 billion as of the end of May, while banks in Dubai provided AED353.7 billion, and those in other emirates lent some AED101.8 billion to these sectors.

Out of the credit facilities worth AED825.6 billion that these sectors obtained by the end of last May, traditional banks supplied some AED679.8 billion, accounting for 82.3 percent, while Islamic banks provided about AED145.8 billion, representing 17.7 percent of the total.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank May December From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches C-Art Korangi to provide psych ..

33 minutes ago
 Promotion of peace imperative for national progres ..

Promotion of peace imperative for national progress, prosperity: Dr Zill-i-Huma

33 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performs ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performs soft launch of Karachi safe ci ..

38 minutes ago
 PAD Dubai Celebrates Independence Day With Event T ..

PAD Dubai Celebrates Independence Day With Event Titled ‘Green Pakistan’

48 minutes ago
 NTDC celebrates 76th Independence Day with traditi ..

NTDC celebrates 76th Independence Day with traditional zeal

37 minutes ago
 PYPM cut cake on I Day in Quetta

PYPM cut cake on I Day in Quetta

37 minutes ago
National flag hoisting ceremony at WAPDA House

National flag hoisting ceremony at WAPDA House

33 minutes ago
 Freedom is priceless, says Punjab University Vice ..

Freedom is priceless, says Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahm ..

33 minutes ago
 Inmates of District Jail celebrate I Day with enth ..

Inmates of District Jail celebrate I Day with enthusiasm and fervor

33 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Ankara

Independence Day celebrated in Ankara

33 minutes ago
 76th I Day of Pakistan celebrated In New Delhi

76th I Day of Pakistan celebrated In New Delhi

33 minutes ago
 National flag hosted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in ..

National flag hosted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat on Independence Day

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East