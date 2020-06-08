UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Banks' Net Foreign Assets To AED79.8 Bn In Four Months

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

National banks' net foreign assets to AED79.8 bn in four months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The net foreign assets held by the UAE national banks grew 17.5 percent to AED79.8 billion during the first fourth months of 2020 as compared to December 2019, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE have shown.

The growth stems from the increase in the total balance of foreign assets of these banks to AED684.8 billion during the reference period, according to the apex bank's figures.

The rise in the foreign assets balance is reflective of the strong financial profile boasted by the Emirati banks which accounted for 84 percent of the total cumulative balance of foreign assets held by all UAE-based banks during the reference period, which are estimated at around AED814.

9 billion.

On a month-to-month basis, the total balance of these assets stood at around AED 659.55 billion in January, hitting some AED667.7 bn in February, before declining to AED665.45 billion in March, then climbed to AED684.8 billion in April.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham January February March April December 2019 2020 All From Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.