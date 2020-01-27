UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Biosecurity Committee Holds First Meeting Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting of 2020

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, presided over the first meeting of the National Biosecurity Committee for 2020. The event was part of the Committee’s series of meetings to ensure the highest levels of public security and health, in line with the National Biosecurity Strategy adopted by the UAE Cabinet in 2013, under the theme "Integrated Biosecurity".

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, presided over the first meeting of the National Biosecurity Committee for 2020. The event was part of the Committee’s series of meetings to ensure the highest levels of public security and health, in line with the National Biosecurity Strategy adopted by the UAE Cabinet in 2013, under the theme "Integrated Biosecurity".

The strategy provides a foundation for enhancing the country’s biosecurity through issuing and updating relevant legislation and building capabilities in biological hazard detection and the mitigation of biological threats.

At the meeting, the Committee members discussed the Biosecurity Manual for Ports and the key takeaways from the Meeting of State Parties to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, held in December 2019 in Switzerland.

They also evaluated the progress of the National Mosquito Control programme launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention in December 2019. The programme continues across the UAE until March 2020, to coincide with the insect breeding season.

Moreover, the Committee reviewed the status of the deliverables and recommendations of its second meeting of 2019, including the proposal to incorporate educational material on biosecurity into the curricula of universities and other higher education institutions.

Also on the list of topics tabled at the last meeting were the online Early Biosecurity Notification System, the Law on the biosafety of genetically modified organisms and their by-products, and the Laboratory Biosecurity Manual.

The members also received a briefing on the outcomes and recommendations of the UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference, organized by MOCCAE in October 2019. These included the importance of national and international cooperation, data sharing, benchmarking, the inclusion of the private sector and academia in the decision-making process, and leveraging new technologies at ports to ensure the efficiency of biosecurity measures while maintaining a smooth flow of people and goods across borders. In addition, the conference explored the use of Artificial Intelligence as a tool for boosting biosecurity through monitoring biological agents, epidemic threats, and foodborne diseases at the national level.

As a highlight of the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi handed out awards to the scientific team of the UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference.

Related Topics

Education UAE Progress Switzerland March October December 2019 2020 Event From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

13 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

43 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.