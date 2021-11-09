UrduPoint.com

National Bonds Becomes Biggest Shareholder In Taaleem

Tue 09th November 2021

National Bonds becomes biggest shareholder in Taaleem

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) National Bonds, an investment company owned by The Investment Corporation of Dubai, has recently increased its stake in Taaleem Holdings (Taaleem), a company with paid up capital of AED 750 million, from 19.6 percent to 23 percent, which makes National bonds the largest shareholder in Taaleem today.

"We are delighted to strengthen our journey with Taaleem, a world-class innovative education institution that educates approximately 9,800 students across nine different schools. This investment is not only expected to generate steady returns to National Bonds, it is also well in line with the company’s corporate responsibility towards supporting such a vital sector in the UAE," said Ali Rashid Al Mazroei, Chairman of Investment Committee of National Bonds Group and board member in Taaleem.

Since its inception in 2006, National Bonds has made significant contributions to support the flourishing financial economy of UAE. Over the years, the company continues to meet customers’ expectations with consistent results in terms of growth, competitive returns, service and customer satisfaction.

By end of Q3 2021, the investment portfolio has grown by more than 32 percent to surpass AED10bn.

