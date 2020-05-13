UrduPoint.com
National Bonds Donates AED700,000 To 'Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to 'Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) In response to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, National bonds has announced a contribution of AED700,000 to support efforts to mitigate the health, economic and social repercussions of the pandemic.

This contribution reflects the generosity of Emirati society and the solidarity between community members amidst the pandemic, National Bonds said in a statement.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds said, "The Fund provides the community an opportunity to support our leadership’s efforts to protect society. The Fund also complements the efforts of authorities to ease the challenges arising from the pandemic.

"

Al Ali pointed out that the current situation has proved the keenness of members of society to come together to preserve the UAE’s developmental progress and enhance its humanitarian spirit. He hoped the contribution will help individuals and the broader society overcome current challenges.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the coronavirus outbreak under the guidance and directions of the UAE’s leadership.

