Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:30 PM

National Career Exhibition 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 22nd edition of the National Career Exhibition 2020 will begin tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 22nd edition of the National Career Exhibition 2020 will begin tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Career Fair is organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, EIBFS, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI.

The event is targeting the Emirati nationals who are looking for job opportunities and those wishing to develop their professional skills to help them find ambitious training and educational programmes and to be aware of the labour market requirements and the upcoming careers.

Running until 11th February, the National Career Exhibition 2020 is seeing a broad participation government authorities and private companies, which will provide hundreds of promising job opportunities, as well as offering a variety of training programmes aimed at enhancing the qualifications of Emirati graduates, and supporting their opportunities to obtain suitable jobs.

The Career Fair is also an ideal platform that helps young people and fresh graduates find the job opportunities available in the labor market, thanks to the great support of the Sharjah government and the various official bodies and business community in the country.

The organisers of the Career Fair underlined that the 22nd edition of the National Career Exhibition is marked by a surge and diversity in the offered job opportunities, with a special focus on providing distinctive job opportunities for UAE citizens to suit their educational levels, skills, and aspirations and to achieve three main themes of the exhibition: "empowering promising national cadres, training, and professional development".

The exhibition also aims to provide an interactive space between graduates and public and private sector institutions and guide and instruct new graduates on how to choose their career path in a way that suits the needs of the labour market.

It is also a pioneering platform that meets the needs of the labour market and enjoys the confidence of Emirati youth from various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah and the country.

This is in addition to being one of the most important events supporting the efforts made by the UAE government to localise jobs, as it highlights the multiple initiatives and achievements of the concerned parties with preparing national graduates to obtain jobs in the private sector.

The Career Exhibition is open to visitors from 10:00 to 20:00 daily.

