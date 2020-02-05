National Career Exhibition to kick off 9th February at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The 22nd edition of the National Career Exhibition will be held from 9th to 11th February, 2020, at the Expo Centre Sharjah, and offer employment opportunities to Emirati graduates in the banking and financial sector.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fair, in its 22nd edition, will focus on three main themes: Empowering promising national cadres, training, and professional development.

The fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors from the UAE to scout for jobs offered by the participating public and private institutions, as well as to acquire skills to plan their career options to achieve their personal goals and aspirations in the long term.

The exhibition also offers opportunities to sign up for specialised training courses.

A large number of participating government institutions and private companies asserted that they will offer a variety of training programmes aimed at enhancing the qualifications of Emirati graduates, supporting their opportunities to obtain suitable jobs, and helping them to select the work that matches their skills and preferences and ensures their career growth.

The exhibition will also provide hundreds of promising job opportunities, especially in the banking and financial institutions, which employ the largest number of graduates, where these institutions will receive applications from job seekers and those wishing to engage in various business sectors in the UAE.