National Career Exhibition Wraps Up Successful 25th Edition At Expo Centre Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 08:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) The 25th edition of the National Career Exhibition, held at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), has concluded on a high note, further extending its legacy as a leading employment and professional development event.

Over three days, the exhibition provided a unique arena for university graduates and aspiring national professionals to forge connections with the many participating ministries, institutions, and government and private agencies.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the career fair was organised by the ECS with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition was a resounding success, attracting the participation of many ministries, government entities, and private institutions seeking to employ ambitious young Emiratis. These institutions showcased numerous exceptional employment opportunities designed to meet the demands of the national labour market in engineering, management, information technology, customer service, finance and banking, communications, and aviation, among others.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed his delight in the exhibition’s success, emphasising its pivotal role in meeting the labour market’s demand for up-and-coming human talents and guiding Emirati professionals and graduates in selecting suitable careers. Moreover, the event informed job-seekers about in-demand scientific and professional career specialities, while facilitating their employment, training, and career progression.

This year, the career fair spotlighted the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the world of employment, with a special focus on renewable energy, green buildings, and other sustainability fields. Visitors also had the chance to learn about careers in artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, and data management and explore promising employment paths in the private sector and the banking and financial sector.

