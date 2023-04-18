UrduPoint.com

National Centre Of Meteorology Announces Participation In Weather Modification Association Annual Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

National Centre of Meteorology announces participation in Weather Modification Association Annual Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), is set to participate in the Weather Modification Association (WMA) Annual Meeting, which will take place in Denver, Colorado from 18th to 20th April, 2023.

Bringing together leading weather modification experts from around the world, the event will feature technical sessions where attendees will learn about the latest research and operations in the field of weather modification including rain enhancement.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, will remotely deliver a presentation outlining the programme's latest updates, achievements of its awardees and developments in its Fifth Cycle, which focuses on two priority areas including enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement. The presentation will also highlight the programme’s important role and active involvement in the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) as well as its continued efforts to ensure water sustainability for the UAE which is marking 2023 as Year of Sustainability.

Al Mazrouei said, “UAEREP’s participation in this year's WMA Annual Meeting will provide us with a valuable opportunity to present our latest research findings and developments in rain enhancement science, and to demonstrate our continued commitment to addressing global water scarcity challenges through enhancing rainfall.

By participating in such events, UAEREP continually seeks ways to broaden its collaborations with top experts in rain enhancement and weather modification to mobilise our collective efforts towards achieving global water security and improving the lives of communities in arid regions and beyond.”

In addition, Tom DeFelice, a team member of UAEREP’s Fourth Cycle awardee Dr. Luca Delle Monache, Deputy Director of the Centre for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E), will share a presentation on the team’s innovative research work deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve enhanced precipitation nowcasting.

As part of its continued efforts to explore new opportunities for scientific cooperation and deepen its partnerships with the key stakeholders, UAEREP regularly participates in various international and hosts the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) that provides a global platform for leading international and national experts, researchers, scientists, and key stakeholders to tackle pressing water and sustainability issues worldwide.

Related Topics

