National Centre of Meteorology announces weather forecast for Eid Al Adha holidays

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures to be expected in the coming days, from Monday, 19th July, to Saturday, 24th July. It will be hot weather during the daytime and partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some areas, especially the Northern and Eastern regions, the NCM said in a press note on Sunday.

There is a probability of some local convective clouds that may be rainy over some Eastern and Southern mountainous areas during afternoon hours, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sea condition will be slight to moderate in general in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in Oman Sea.

The maximum temperatures expected during this period are: 39 - 44 degree Celsius in coastal areas, 44 - 47 Celsius (C) in internal areas and 30 - 36 C in mountainous areas, while minimum temperatures to be expected are 30 - 34 C in coastal areas, 29 - 33 C in internal areas and 25 - 30 C in mountainous areas.