National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) today signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote collaboration in meteorological science and technology and reduce the loss caused by meteorological disasters to social economy.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), and Li Jian, Engineer-in-Chief, CMA signed the Memorandum at a ceremony held on the sidelines of the Regional Conference (RECO) of WMO’s Regional Association II (Asia), hosted by NCM in the UAE capital from 13th to 16th March 2023.

Al Mandous said this MoC marks a significant milestone towards strengthening the cooperation in the field of meteorology. “It will allow us to share expertise and best practices and to work together towards enhancing the capabilities of our human capital in the latest technologies in meteorological observation and forecasting. Such collaborations align with NCM’s priority to deliver better weather forecasting and meteorological services for the benefit of our communities.”

Jian, in turn, stated that this cooperation has tremendous potential to yield positive outcomes for both sides, especially in the areas of meteorological services, weather forecasting, and disaster management.

"The signing of this agreement today demonstrates our shared commitment to developing more robust and resilient meteorological system in both China and the UAE, while promoting innovation and collaboration to stay abreast with the latest advancements in meteorological research and technologies,” he added.

The scope of cooperation includes areas such as weather modification technology; FengYun Meteorological Satellite monitoring and remote-sensing applications; weather forecast and exchange of meteorological information; and technical exchange on meteorological telecommunication.

The Memorandum also covers cooperation in areas of climate monitoring, prediction and research on climate change; meteorological observation and instrument; and AI technology in meteorology, among others.

Both sides also agreed to carry forward the mechanism of cooperation by exchanging visits of staff and experts; coopering in scientific research or experimental programme; jointly organising seminars, workshops and lectures; and encouraging other areas of cooperation agreed upon through consultation between both sides.