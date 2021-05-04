UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Centre Of Meteorology Completes Phase 1 Of Innovative Research Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

National Centre of Meteorology completes Phase 1 of innovative research campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), has completed the first phase of an innovative research campaign to explore the possibility of artificial cloud formation by stimulating local updrafts.

The experiments are conducted using an innovative jet engine composite system that releases a high-velocity stream of customised aerosols particles into the atmosphere to trigger cloud formation.

A culmination of three years of theoretical, lab-scale and numerical modelling work conducted by the project team, Phase 1 of their field campaign in the UAE entails the logistical and engineering set-up and testing ahead of Phase 2 which is dedicated to the scientific demonstrations planned from this November to February 2022. Phase 1 was conducted from 17th February to 26th March, 2021, in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah – the UAE's highest peak at 1,934 metres above sea level. The campaign benefits from Professor Abshaev’s wealth of experience in field campaigns in the mountains of the North Caucasus, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and South America.

To support the field experiments and gather key atmospheric data on updraft formation in the mountainous parts of the UAE, the team successfully deployed and tested their innovative jet engine composite system on the Jebel Jais, in addition to their advanced scientific measurement instrumentation, including a custom-made weather drone, microwave radiometer, wind lidar, fog cannon, and thermal infrared imager, among others.

The team conducted three successful tests of their jet engine system and observed the creation of a strong vertical updraft in the shape of a vortex reaching between 500 and 1,000 metres above ground level. Phase 2 of the campaign will target the high humidity levels during winter to provide moisture for the hygroscopic material within this vortex to trigger cloud formation.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), said, "Recognising the importance of water as a precious resource to sustain life, the programme has deployed all of its capabilities to drive new solutions to the global water security challenge through effective international collaboration. Such efforts are vital to close the gap between supply and demand, especially in water-stressed regions."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "The technical and logistic support provided by the UAEREP to Professor Abshaev’s test campaign articulates the programme’s continued efforts to advance rain enhancement science through accelerating the development of new technologies. We congratulate Professor Abshaev and his team for completing the first phase of his research campaign."

Related Topics

Drone Weather Water Europe UAE February March November All From Asia

Recent Stories

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

27 minutes ago

Light rain with thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, wine,liquor recover ..

2 minutes ago

3 booked for selling sugar at higher price in sial ..

2 minutes ago

Air Chief expresses grief over sad demise of Admir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.