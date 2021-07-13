National Centre of Meteorology inaugurates first of its kind 'Science Dome' in the world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) inaugurated the Science Dome, a new 4D dome experience to the public as part of an engagement strategy that helps audiences understand meteorology, geophysics and rain enhancement science.

The Science Dome features state-of-the-art technologies, special effects, a 6K projection system and custom media. The dome is dedicated to meteorological data and has been designed to host international weather experts and to aid informal education of this process as a 4D immersive experience, said an NCM press release issued on Tuesday.

The 12-meter Science Dome brings together the very best elements of an entertainment experience, with accurate scientific visualisations for groups of up to sixty people, as well as a dedicated space for visitors with accessibility needs.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) explains, "We are pleased to inaugurate this innovative scientific project, which comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, and as part of the centre’s efforts to employ all modern technologies to provide accurate services and information on weather forecasting, cloud seeding operations and other related fields in the best possible means for the specialists and students.

For his part, Omar Al Yazeedi, Director of Research, Development and Training at the National Centre for Meteorology notes, "This scientific dome is considered a hugely important addition to the National Centre of Meteorology, especially that it has been completed under such challenging conditions caused by COVID-19, as it will contribute to consolidating NCM’s active role in meteorology, geophysics and enhance its awareness and educational efforts in this vital scientific field.

"

The Science Dome at the National Centre of Meteorology has been designed and equipped with the latest technologies to provide a unique experience that helps visitors understand the details of meteorology, geophysics and cloud seeding operations in a concrete and innovative way.

As a global first-of-its kind installation that has used a 4D dome to visualise real-time and simulated weather data, Visuals Attraction designed and commissioned a state-of-the-art Falak theatre solution comprising a 6K full dome display that uses laser-illuminated projection technology. Driving the display system are two banks of media servers. Two powerful media server solutions handle real-time atmospheric weather modelling and weather simulations.

The exceptional experience, which takes audiences on a distinguished scientific journey, uses built-in and automated effects based on low-level fog devices, fans, thermal heaters, under-seat devices to simulate seismic phenomena, and a modern and high-efficiency sound system.

The dome has a seating capacity for 60 people, of which five seats are reserved for VIPs, and two are designated for people with special needs.