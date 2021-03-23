National Centre of Meteorology marks World Meteorological Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) marked the World Meteorological Day, which falls on 23rd March every year. The day is celebrated this year under the slogan ‘The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather’.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, said, "World Meteorological Day is an important occasion to highlight the tremendous efforts made by various meteorological entities across the globe to ensure the safety of life and property at sea through continuous monitoring of the changes in the oceans."

Al Mandous added, "Oceans play a very important role in the human well-being. It is now in challenge due to issues like global warming, climate change, marine pollution, overfishing and ocean acidification, affecting the health of the ocean and its ecosystems."

In a statement issued on this occasion, Professor Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "The theme of World Meteorological Day this year, ‘The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather’, reiterates WMO’s focus on connecting the ocean, climate and weather within the earth system. Our changing climate is warming the ocean, having a profound effect on our weather."

"Ocean heat is at record levels, and ocean acidification is continuing. Sea ice is melting, and the rate of sea level rise has accelerated. During the past year, we have seen prolonged droughts that extended fire seasons throughout the world.

Devastating wildfires in Australia, for example, were linked to ocean temperatures influencing drier seasonal climate patterns.

"Together with its partners, WMO is striving to strengthen the earth system science to services. To understand our weather and climate, we must understand our ocean. We will continue working towards this to protect vulnerable communities, and in support of the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Climate Change Agreement, and SAMOA Pathway," Professor Petteri Taalas added.

The theme of World Meteorological Day this year highlights WMO’s focus on connecting the ocean, climate and weather within the earth system. This year is also important for WMO to mark the start of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). The Decade galvanises efforts to gather ocean science – through innovative and transformative ideas - as the basis of information to support sustainable development.

As the United Nations specialised agency for climate, weather and water, WMO strives to support the understanding of the inextricable link between ocean, climate and weather. This improves our knowledge of the world in which we live, including the impacts of climate change, while helping members strengthen their ability to keep lives and property safe – reducing the risk of disaster – and to maintain viable economies.