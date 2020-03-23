UrduPoint.com
National Centre Of Meteorology Marks World Meteorological Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:45 PM

National Centre of Meteorology marks World Meteorological Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, is commemorating World Meteorological Day, which is observed on 23rd March every year.

This year, the day is being celebrated under the slogan, 'Let us count every drop, because every drop counts'.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, said, "Through our pioneering rain enhancement research programme, the NCM has been playing an active role in implementing the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 to ensure sustainable and reliable access to water under all circumstances in the UAE. In addition, we have been supporting global efforts to ensure water security by carrying out innovative rain enhancement research and field experimentation that significantly increases precipitation through cloud seeding."

In his message on the occasion, Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of WMO, highlighted the importance of World Meteorological Day in articulating the WMO’s efforts to improve forecasting, monitoring and the management of water supplies at a time the world is facing increasing challenges posed by water stress, floods, droughts and the lack of access to clean supplies.

He also noted that the WMO places high importance on managing climate and water in a more coordinated and sustainable manner because they are inextricably linked. Both lie at the heart of our global goals on sustainable development, climate change and disaster risk reduction.

According to the WMO, more than two billion people today live in countries with high water stress, while nearly four billion people face severe water scarcity at least one month in a year. Furthermore, water availability and quality impact sustainable development, ecosystems, and natural diversity around the world.

Climate change intensifies the global hydrological cycle, as high temperatures lead to increased evaporation, which may result in higher-than-normal precipitation rates in some regions, while others face a decline in precipitation and become vulnerable to droughts.

World Meteorological Day is observed to commemorate the coming into force of the convention establishing the WMO on 23rd March 1950. The day showcases the important contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to ensure the safety and wellbeing of society and address the challenges facing the world due to water stress, floods, droughts and the lack of access to clean water.

