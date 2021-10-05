National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced its participation in the 23rd edition of Water, Energy, Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX) 2021, which is running from 5th to 7th October, 2021 at the venue of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Showcasing the Centre’s key achievements and the latest technologies in rain enhancement science and research, the NCM pavilion at WETEX will provide visitors with an overview of the nine research projects received grants from the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science as well as the achievements of its awardees in advancing rain enhancement research.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: "We are delighted to participate in this important industry event that continues to play a key role in promoting the UAE's status as a major hub for prominent international experts and decision makers to discuss pressing topics related to water, energy and environment."

"NCM is participating in WETEX 2021 to highlight its achievements in advancing rain-enhancement research and ensuring global water security through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science. Through such efforts, the programme is playing an important role in revitalizing scientific interest in this vital domain in line with UAE’s commitment to promoting innovative solutions to address water scarcity issues worldwide.

"The UAE has gained vast expertise in conducting successful cloud seeding operations through its pioneering rain enhancement programme. At the programme, we take a keen interest in participating in various local, regional and international conferences to enhance its collaboration with leading researchers and scientists. Since the programme’s inception in 2015, it has come a long way in improving the efficiency of cloudseeding operations to effectively address water security and sustainability challenges," Al Mandous added.

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said: "Held under the umbrella Expo 2020 Dubai, WETEX provides an ideal platform for us to network with top international experts and explore the latest technologies and innovations in water, energy and environment. Through our pavilion, we aim to highlight the programme’s achievements in driving global research efforts in rain enhancement, as water scarcity has become an issue that requires urgent action to provide efficient and technologically-feasible solutions such as cloud seeding."

WETEX, one of the largest and most prominent exhibitions in water, energy and environment sectors, has become a firm fixture on the calendars of exhibitors, visitors, experts, specialists and decision makers.

The event offers tremendous investment opportunities available within these sectors by convening industry influencers, specialists, and decision makers from across the globe.