National Centre of Meteorology participates in WMO Transition Team Meeting in Geneva

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has participated in the Transition Team Meeting of the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, in his capacity as the President of Regional Association II, ASIA.

The meeting, which was held in Geneva, aimed to ensure the orderly transition of normative functions of the technical commissions active during the seventeenth financial period of WMO (2016–2019), and effective incorporation of their work and deliverables identified in the Strategic Plan into the new structures.

Furthermore, the meeting assessed and managed the risks associated with such a transition, reviewed preparations for the first joint session of new technical commissions and the Research board in April 2020 and made key recommendations on the establishment of their subsidiary bodies.

At the meeting, Dr. Al Mandous submitted the regional recommendations from the recently concluded Joint Management Group Meeting for Asia and the South-West Pacific of World Meteorological Organisation held in Singapore from 29th to 31st October.

He also expressed his strong support for the presence and continuity of Regional Associations as part of the next phase of the constituent body reform during his participation in a separate PRA meeting. Furthermore, he requested WMO to provide strong executive support to regional presidents during their participation in related international events in the region.

Dr. Al Mandous said, "NCM’s participation in in WMO Transition Team Meeting comes as part of the leading role played by the UAE in various constituent bodies of WMO. As the country holds the current presidency of Regional Association II, we have been closely engaged in strengthening the functions of WMO and achieving its deliverables. We are confident that the outcomes of this meeting will support the overall objectives of WMO and its Strategic Plan, while ensuring successful transition of functions and activities of technical commissions in line with the recommendations of the Eighteenth World Metrological Congress (Cg-18)."

Formed by the Eighteenth World Metrological Congress (Cg-18) through Resolution 7, the Transition Team for the reform of WMO constituent bodies is chaired by the presidents of new commissions and the chair of the Research Board. Its members include presidents and vice presidents of existing and new technical commissions, the chairs and the vice chairs of the Research Board and the Hydrological Assembly and the presidents of regional associations.

NCM is a member of the WMO, its executive council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for Indian Ocean, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, the Permanent Arab Meteorological Organisation, and the Regional Association II ASIA of the WMO.